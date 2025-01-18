New land deal lets Fife charity expand its hands-on experiences of animal care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which offers hands-on experiences in farming and animal care is set to expands thanks to support from NHS Fife.

The health authority is working with Lucky Ewe which is based in north-east Fife.

It previously operated from a small holding near the village of New Gilston, south of Cupar, but outgrew the space and wanted to take on a larger holding at Stratheden. Following a Community Asset Transfer (CAT), it has signed a 25-year lease with NHS Fife to use the land.

The new deal will see the creation of ‘Lucky Ewe Farm’, enabling the charity to expand its flock of sheep and explore innovative agricultural projects, including growing fruits, vegetables, and honey production.

The new land deal will Lucky Ewe expand its operations (Pic: Lucky Ewe)

Neil McCormick, NHS Fife’s director of property and asset management, welcomed the development, and added: "I’m really pleased that we have now formally agreed the lease of our land to Lucky Ewe, which I’m sure will provide significant benefits for those supported by the charity.

“It has taken considerable time to get to this stage due to the complex legal process, and the need to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place so close to a busy working hospital.

“We recognise the importance that initiatives like those provided by Lucky Ewe can have for people of all backgrounds, both in terms of developing vocational skills helping improve and sustain mental and physical wellbeing. We look forward to working with the charity in the months and years to come.”

The charity intends to provide an even greater impact, create new opportunities to transform lives and build a thriving community asset.

Lucky Ewe gives people hands-on experiences in farming, animal care, and food production. (Pic: Lucky Ewe)

Dr Joan Brown of Lucky Ewe, said: “Securing this land is a game-changer for us. It allows us to grow our vision, expand our flock, and diversify into exciting new projects like food crop cultivation and climate action bio-diversification. Most importantly, it means we can offer even more people in Fife the chance to build skills, confidence, and hope for the future.

“In the wake of the pandemic, communities need hope and opportunities more than ever. This new base will allow us to create jobs, provide volunteering opportunities, and offer hands-on training that makes a tangible difference to people’s lives.”

Lucky Ewe is calling on the community to get involved. Whether you’re interested in volunteering, donating, or simply learning more, visit: www.luckyewe.org.uk to find out how you can be part of its journey.