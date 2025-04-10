New LED floodlights installed at Tayport Tennis Club

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
Kids' coaching under the new floodlights at Tayport Tennis Club. (Pic: contributed)Kids' coaching under the new floodlights at Tayport Tennis Club. (Pic: contributed)
Kids' coaching under the new floodlights at Tayport Tennis Club. (Pic: contributed)
The new floodlights at Tayport Tennis Club are now in operation.

The official switching on of the upgraded lighting, which is now LED, took place last month.

The project to upgrade the lighting on the club’s courts was made possible thanks to the generous support from Royal British Legion (Tayport Branch), The National Lottery Community Fund, Fife Council, Tay Charitable Trust and Tayport Charity Shop.

Richard Tough, chairman of the club, said: “Both junior and adult tennis sessions have benefitted from more consistent and controllable lighting, which has the added bonus for the club of using less electricity.”

Coach Steve Birrell acknowledged that “the new lights have made a huge difference to the junior coaching over the winter months.”

Later this month, Tayport Tennis Club is hosting a free open day for anyone interested in playing tennis.

The event, which runs from 11am to 2pm, offers a chance for both children and adults to come and play tennis.

Rackets and balls will be available, along with refreshments and there will be discounted memberships available on the day.

For more information visit the club’s website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/TayportLTC

