New Leven Christmas market hailed a ‘great success’

There was plenty of festive cheer over the weekend, as Leven hosted its first three-day Christmas market.

The event, organised by Levenmouth Together, was held at the Shorehead, with stalls selling festive goods and food packing the car park.

A ferris wheel was also in place, giving people stunning views over the town. The ride was sponsored by Alex Little Funeral Directors, The Windsor Hotel, Campion Homes, The Leven, Fraser Roofing and BRAG Enterprises.

Santa also made a special appearance.

Levenmouth Together events officer, Michelle Ratcliffe, said: “We are over the moon with the way things turned out. Some of the stall holders sold out and the shops on the high street are more than happy with the footfall. Overall I thinks it’s been a great success, stall holders were asking when we were having another one. We’d like to thank all of our volunteers and everyone who came out to support us.”

BRAG Enterprises, which runs Levenmouth Together, said feedback had shown that High Street businesses saw an increase in footfall over the weekend, with some local shops running stalls at the market.

Councillor Ken Caldwell said: “The team at Levenmouth Together are doing a fantastic job in helping to put Levenmouth on the map.”