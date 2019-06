Hundreds of people packed into The Centre at the weekend to see a crowning moment for one local girl.

St Agatha’s P7 pupil Lucy Shepherd was crowned as the new Leven Rose Queen on Saturday, before leading a parade through the town.

Leven Rose Queen 2019.

Prior to the ceremony, the attendees got to enjoy a community concert, with songs and dancing, as well as games and stalls.

The new Rose Queen’s first duty in the role will be to open PromFest next weekend.