New Lochgelly health centre plans hit again as all new health projects on hold
Lochgelly was first promised a new facility in 2011 before £13m in funding was kicked into the long grass last August, sparking a backlash from the community and politicians. Over 130 people attended a public meeting where staff at the David Street facility described it as “awful” and “not fit for purpose.”
This week, the Scottish Government said all capital projects were on hold, sparking a new call for Lochgelly to remain high on its radar.
Annabelle Ewing MSP for the Cowdenbeath constituency raised the issue with Neil Gray, the new Cabinet Secretary for Health during Topical Questions in the Scottish Parliament.She said that while a “reprioritisation” of projects in the health sector may be inevitable, it “must surely be Lochgelly’s turn now”.
Speaking afterwards, she said: “I welcomed the Cabinet Secretary to his new post, but I also left him in no doubt about my firm view of the importance of delivering a new health centre for the people of Lochgelly.
“I heard and appreciated all that Mr Gray has had to say about the financial challenges imposed by the UK Government cut to the Scottish capital grant over the next ten years, allied to rises in inflation and interest rates caused, in great part, by the self-same UK Government’s inept handling of the economy.
“With all new capital projects under review paused and under review by the Deputy First Minister, l welcome the offer of discussions from the Cabinet Secretary and I will make it very clear that, whilst a reprioritisation of current capital projects in the Health sector may be sadly inevitable, a new medical centre for Lochgelly was first promised in 2011 and it must surely be Lochgelly’s turn now.”