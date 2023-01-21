New Look and Superdrug announce closure dates for Kirkcaldy High Street stores
Two major retailers have confirmed closure dates for their stores in Kirkcaldy’s High Street.
Superdrug and New Look will pull the shutters down within days.
New Look closes on Monday (January 23), just days after it was revealed the fashion retailer’s lease on the building in the heart of the pedestrianised zone has been terminated early to allow demolition work to start on the empty former Postings Shopping Centre directly behind it.
The shop runs deep under Hill Street and the former Tesco store. The buildings are inextricably linked.
Developer Tahir Ali, who owns both the Postings and the building which houses New Look and the former Debenhams, among other High Street properties, had been negotiating with New Look over work starting on bringing down the former shopping mall, but was unable to reach agreement.
Posters appeared in the window of the shop this weekend saying “Kirkcaldy, this isn’t goodbye - we’ll see you soon” and directing customers to shop online.
Meanwhile, Superdrug in the Mercat has announced it will close on February 4 - but the shutters were down today.
The company has been approached for comment.
The retailers are among the few remaining UK chain stores left in the High Street after a slew of departures over many years, including Tesco, M&S, WHSmith, McDonald’s and BhS.