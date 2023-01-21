New Look and Superdrug announce closure dates for Kirkcaldy High Street stores

Superdrug and New Look will pull the shutters down within days.

New Look closes on Monday (January 23), just days after it was revealed the fashion retailer’s lease on the building in the heart of the pedestrianised zone has been terminated early to allow demolition work to start on the empty former Postings Shopping Centre directly behind it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop runs deep under Hill Street and the former Tesco store. The buildings are inextricably linked.

Posters have been put up in the stores announcing their closure dates

Developer Tahir Ali, who owns both the Postings and the building which houses New Look and the former Debenhams, among other High Street properties, had been negotiating with New Look over work starting on bringing down the former shopping mall, but was unable to reach agreement.

Posters appeared in the window of the shop this weekend saying “Kirkcaldy, this isn’t goodbye - we’ll see you soon” and directing customers to shop online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Superdrug in the Mercat has announced it will close on February 4 - but the shutters were down today.

The company has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad