New Look has confirmed it is closing down.

The fashion retailer’s lease for its premises in the heart of the pedestrianised zone has been terminated early.

The company is now trying to find alternative roles for staff affected by the imminent closure.

New Look in Kirkcaldy High Street

New Look is one of the few remaining UK chain stores left in the High Street after a slew of departures over many years, including Tesco, M&S, WHSmith, McDonald’s and BhS.

It filled part of a building which was also home to Debenhams which pulled out of town in October 2022. Fife Department Store occupied the large empty unit for a short spell before also closing late last year.

Both buildings run under Hill Street and are inextricably linked to the former Postings Shopping Centre and are all owned by Wakefield developer, Tahir Ali. The Postings is due to be demolished to create a development opportunity for up to 300 flats.

A spokesperson for New Look said: “Regrettably, our New Look store in Kirkcaldy is closing following the landlord’s request to take the property back and exit the lease early.

