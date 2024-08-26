The Nourish Support Centre charity shop in The Mercat has been given a makeover. (Pic: Carson McLean)

A charity shop in Kirkcaldy town centre has had a revamp and is now showcasing a beautiful vintage-inspired style that is turning heads in the community.

With a fresh look and a renewed focus on offering a unique shopping experience, the Nourish Support Centre charity shop in The Mercat Shopping Centre is already receiving rave reviews from customers.

At the helm of the recent transformation is shop’s new manager Linda, who brings with her over 20 years of experience in managing charity shops.

Linda’s expertise and passion for creating warm, inviting spaces have been instrumental in the makeover and under her guidance the shop has been redesigned to evoke a sense of nostalgia while offering a diverse selection of items to suit every taste.

The newly revamped charity shop includes a section offering wedding and bridesmaids dresses, as well as prom dresses and outfits for the mother of the bride and groom. (Pic: Carson McLean)

The shop features a carefully curated mix of both vintage and contemporary clothing, accessories, homeware, and more, making it a go-to destination for those seeking unique and affordable pieces.

The team are also excited to introduce a dedicated bridal wear section, offering a mixture of new and preloved items. This collection includes not only elegant wedding dresses and veils but also a selection of bridesmaid dresses, prom gowns, and outfits for the mother of the bride or groom.

Lynne Scott, CEO of Nourish Support Centre, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated team for their hard work in bringing this transformation to life.

“We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our wonderful customers who shop with us and help raise crucial funds for our causes.

"Your support allows us to continue making a positive impact in our community, and we couldn’t do it without you.”

As the team continue to enhance their offerings, they are actively seeking donations of good quality books.

Lynne continued: “Books have always been a cornerstone of our shop, and we are eager to expand our collection to offer even more variety to our customers. Whether you have a few well-loved novels or a collection of rare finds, your donations will help us support our community through the valuable services provided by Nourish Support Centre.”

The charity, which supports families with additional support needs, are currently offering volunteer opportunities for those who would like to get involved and support their mission.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Nourish can email [email protected] for more information.

Lynne added: “We invite everyone to visit our newly revamped shop, discover a treasure or two, and experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere for themselves. Your support not only helps us continue our mission but also contributes to the vibrant community spirit that we are proud to be a part of.”

The Nourish charity shop in the Mercat is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.