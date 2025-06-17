New look for playpark after £50,000 revamp and public consultation

A playpark has been redesigned after consultation with the public.

Fife Council has unveiled the new design for Woodend Park play area in Cardenden with a £50,000 investment from it and the Scottish Government. Over 40 people took part in the consultation and the final design took on board their suggestions and choices.

The new design is made up of a variety of equipment which will mean there will be something suitable and accessible for everyone, including a multi spinner carousel, agility trail, Crazy Nellie springer, four-person seesaw and a goal end with basketball hoop.

The council is in the process of identifying and securing funding to deliver the additional equipment and hope to have it installed early next year.

The playpark has been redesigned after consultation with the public. (Pic: submitted)

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation to let us know what they would like to see in the new play area. The new equipment will be suitable and is accessible for everyone. I look forward to work starting next year with the new equipment installed, hopefully by spring 2026, weather permitting.”

