New Look: shop closure to make way for demolition of Postings Shopping Centre

New Look has confirmed it is closing down - and it could be gone by early February.

The fashion retailer’s lease for its premises in the heart of the pedestrianised zone has been terminated early to allow demolition work to start on the empty former Postings Shopping Centre directly behind it.

The shop runs deep under Hill Street and the former Tesco store. The buildings are inextricably linked.

Developer Tahir Ali, who owns both the Postings and the building which houses New Look and the former Debenhams, among other High Street properties, had been negotiating with New Look over work starting on bringing down the former shopping mall, but was unable to reach agreement.

He said: “We tried our best to keep them in the shop. The bigger picture has to take precedent, and that is the demolition of the Postings.”

Mr Ali expects demolition work to get underway next month.

New Look is one of the few remaining UK chain stores left in the High Street after a slew of departures over many years, including Tesco, M&S, WHSmith, McDonald’s and BhS. The company is now trying to find alternative roles for staff affected by the imminent closure – hopes it would move into one f the town centre's empty units appear to have faded.

A spokesperson for New Look said: “Regrettably, our New Look store in Kirkcaldy is closing following the landlord’s request to take the property back and exit the lease early. We are now focusing on supporting our affected store colleagues and finding suitable alternative roles for them within the business wherever possible.