Kirkcaldy Foodbank has taken the wraps off its new look website.

It has been given a makeover with a fresh, updated design and is more user-friendly than the original version.

The new website was designed to make it easier for supporters to donate to the foodbank and keep up to date with initiatives relating to food poverty. It includes interesting blog posts about food poverty, information about how to get involved with volunteering opportunities and ideas on how to support the foodbank with its mission. There is also an events pagewhere people can read about forthcoming fund-raising events

The website offers a better platform to be able to promote the foodbank's main business supporters and show gratitude for their contributions. There is a gallery showing people and local businesses who donate to the foodbank, to give thanks to the community that make the work of the foodbank possible.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has new premises - and now a new look websites (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The website is being launched in conjunction with the foodbank's Christmas campaign - offering a range of ‘gift vouchers’ to donate meals/food parcels to people in need as well as a range of fun e-cards to send to loved ones this year. There is also a new tool to donate ‘food’ online. A spokesman said: "When you're Christmas shopping this year, please think about the people who may be going without this year and consider buying a 'Gift a person in need a Christmas dinner voucher' for £5. You will get a donation certificate that you can print off to give to family and friends."

The website explains how and where people can access help from the foodbank. It also features case histories on some of the situations which can result in people having to visit. Designed by fund-raising officer Danielle Green, the website can be accessed at kirkcaldyfoodbankcharity.org.uk

The online refresh comes hot on the heels of a move into new premises at the Park Road Centre in the town, after several years based in Viewforth Church Hall.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is holding a fund-raising quiz night at Stark’s Park on Saturday, November 23. Tickets are £5 each, with a maximum of six people per team. There will be a full bar, and a small raffle with some great prizes up for grabs, including hospitality at a Raith Rovers match and a signed Raith shirt. Entry details can be found on the events section of the website.