New masterplan for 1480 homes in Fife town praised as 'vast improvement'

The Cupar North masterplan.

The Cupar North masterplan was revealed last week, with people from Cupar invited to share their thoughts on the proposals.

The Cupar IF group, set up earlier this year to make sure the voices of Cupar residents are heard, described the new masterplan as a ‘vast improvement’ on the older one, however, it did note that there was still room for improvement.

Areas it identified that need improvement are: to aid integration there should be a usable path for walkers and cyclists around the existing housing, with extensions to the new primary school and any proposed bus stops, and safe connections to the new estates and the town centre; digital connectivity should be given more prominence in the new plan; pollution and congestion in the town should be mitigated as the build proceeds; and more importance should be placed on emissions reduction.

Cupar IF will be asking Cupar Community Council to consider the above when making its formal response on the development.

The group will also be engaging with visitors to Cupar Farmers’ Market on Saturday 19 to gather more views.

The updated masterplan encompasses 1480 homes including 20 per cent affordable housing, a new primary school, green network and associated open space for recreation, sports pitches, and a relief road. The commercial aspect of the plans includes bulky goods retail, business, hotel, restaurant and associated hot food takeaway, a petrol station and leisure use.