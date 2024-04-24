New members on board as Burntisland and Kinghorn foodbank set to continue
The split comes nine years after the Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank was formed. The Burntisland hub was made aware of the decision in January and has now made plans to form an independent organisation.
Pat Gibson, volunteer team leader and board member at Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank explained: “We were given notice in January, and held a public meeting in February to try to gauge public interest. From that, we've got a great board of people – we have got 14 board members, who are really talented and all gifted in different areas. We've been working really hard since then, to take everything forward.”
Financial issues have arisen at foodbanks across the country in recent years as the cost of living crisis continues to bite. With the position at Kirkcaldy Foodbank no different, the decision was made to split the services.
Pat explained: “It had been talking about it for a few years that it is struggling, and we weren't part of that original plan. I think it's just come to the point where it needed to let Burntisland go.”
With most of the foodbank’s stock being bought in rather than donated, the organisation is now keen to make itself self-sufficient through pledges from the local community. Rhona Murray, treasurer, said that they are embracing the power of social media to gain support, with regular donations of £5 and £10 being helpful.
She said: “That's our fundraising goal at the moment – to try and drum up interest in Burntisland Kinghorn for pledges of £5 a month, £10 a month from as many people as we can. We’ve put a couple of posts on Facebook and they have been quite good with people emailing to say ‘can you send me the standing order details?’”
If you would like to donate, you can reach Burntisland and Kinghorn Foodbank at: [email protected]
With the foodbank currently based out of the Salvation Army premises in the town, the next steps have been taken to source increased storage for donations.
