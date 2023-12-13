A memorial garden for Fife’s babies, whose ashes were not returned to their families as a result of historic cremation practices, has been officially opened.

Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman. Unveiled the memorial at at a private gathering at the Public Park in Dunfermline on Sunday. At the event, Ken Gourlay, chief executive of Fife Council reaffirmed the formal apology made to the families affected and added: "A place of acknowledgement and remembrance is of great importance. Whilst the garden and sculpture provide the memorial place, the memorial tree provides the personal tribute to the babies.

"The garden and sculpture are stunning, and the garden is set to only grow more beautiful throughout the seasons of the year. I hope families will find comfort when they visit.”

Provost Leishman added: “The memorial garden is a credit to the parents and a heartfelt remembrance to their baby. The plants have been picked to give bloom and colour throughout the year and when the spring comes, the bulbs planted all around the garden will provide a carpet of colour.

Fife Babies Memorial Garden unveiled last weekend (Pic: Submitted)

"The intricate sculpture, titled ‘Entwined’ is very moving. Its title was chosen by the parents involved and I hope you will find comfort in the many elements and character of the design. The parents, the landscape designers, the artists and the landscapers have all come together to create a place that is intimately meaningful yet publicly inclusive.”

Melanie Malcolm spoke at the service on behalf of the parents and families, and expressed what the memorial means to them. Some parents have also cosen to add a leaf to the memorial tree, a personal message dedicated to their baby.