New memorial seat set to be unveiled at Kirkcaldy war memorial gardens

The Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) has commissioned the seat to recognise the contribution of servicemen and women from the Lang Toun.

It was originally set to be unveiled in 2021, the 100th anniversary of the legion in Scotland, but the pandemic led to its postponement. Now, the memorial seat will be formally installed on Friday, September 15 - the anniversary of the Battle of Britain. It will be attended by ex-service personnel as well local politicians and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant. The theme is Kirkcaldy Remembers.

The seat will be placed just one step down from the war memorial. It was constructed by Burntisland firm KS Fabrication, and will be installed by the grounds maintenance team from Fife Council in the very heart of the gardens. Its placement is to allow people to have a quiet moment of reflection remembering relatives, friends, colleagues or ancestors who served and died. It is also to honour all who served on land, air or sea.

The memorial seat will be added to the war memorial gardens in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Bill Mason, secretary of the RBLS Kirkcaldy branch, said the seat it would be a fitting addition.

He said: “It was particularly important that the memorial seat showed the role of men and women in the all arms forces, including vital humanitarian assistance around the world. It also has a Scottish feel in the use of the thistle and Scottish Remembrance Poppy. Uniquely, it also shows a military dog demonstrating the special relationships with their handlers and how they too, help save lives.”

The memorial seat will formally be unveiled at 11:00am. Guests are encouraged to wear any medals, a piper will play in gardens and standard bearers will be part of the informal ceremony.

Added Bill: “ We would like to thank everyone who donated and gave their me to help with this fitting addition to Kirkcaldy War Memorial Gardens.