New men’s shed launches in Levenmouth

People in Levenmouth can learn new skills, get involved in major projects and make friends, following the opening of a new men’s shed.

The Shed @ Bayview, based next to East Fife’s ground, was opened on Monday, after dozens of people attended an open day at the new facility on Friday and showed interest in joining the club.

The club, open to men and women, is due to be open Monday, Thursday and Friday, 10am-1pm, with members free to come along to take part in activities or just socialise.

The group’s first challenge is transforming a small, disused office into a workshop.

“My vision is to have a big classroom unit and a room at the other side,” said chair Ken Whyte. “One used as a messy, painting area, and the bigger space used as a social space.”

Ken is also looking at using some of the pallets donated by Stuart’s into planters for the nearby office.

The Levenmouth club is the latest men’s shed to be set up, with sheds started in St Andrews and the East Neuk recently, while the Kennoway shed has grown to be the most popular in Scotland.

“Men are retiring at an earlier age and looking for something to do,” said Ken.

“Pubs are dying out. You walk into a pub and don’t know anyone. I want to meet my pals. If you don’t, you’re just stuck in the house.

“We’ve got a mechanic, a metal worker, a cabinet maker, a model maker. It’s amazing the amount of things you learn about folk.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheShedBayview.