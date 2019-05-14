New men’s shed starts in East Neuk

A new organisation aimed for men in the East Neuk has been launched.

The East Neuk Men’s Shed aims to provide a recreational facility and advance the social needs, health and well being of men of all ages and background living in the East Neuk and surrounding areas.

The first social meeting was last week, but discussions about the new organisation started late last year, with the help of ENeRGI (East Neuk Recovery Group Initiative), the East Neuk Foodbank and Coastline Community Church.

The East Neuk Men’s Shed is currently based at the church while the search goes on for a permanent home for the group.

“We are currently offering a place for men of all ages to meet together on a weekly bases to socialise and see what projects people would be interested in undertaking,” explained chairman David Simpson.

“We are currently looking at making a couple of model boats for Cellerdyke Sea Queen’s gift to the sea but due to a restriction of space and the limitations of tools we are limited to small projects for the time being.

“There has been a very positive reaction to the news we are forming. This shows us there is a need for an organisation like this. There is no other open to all practical groups operating here.”

People can get involved by going along on a Wednesday, 11am-2pm.

They can contact the East Neuk Men’s Shed on Facebook or by email on eastneukmensshed@gmail.com.