Rev Josh Milton was ordained as the first minister of Templehall and Torbain at the end of October following the merging of the two Church of Scotland parishes.

Last week, Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, welcomed him to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our newest minister is already doing important work with his Torbain and Templehall congregations and we had a very positive meeting of the minds on how we can work collaboratively to support those communities.

Rev Josh Milton with Neale Hanvey MP

“Templehall is an area of significant deprivation and Rev Milton has recognised the need to take supportive action to help mitigate the increasing difficulties for folk in the surrounding areas.