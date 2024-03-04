New Mother’s Day poll shows that 61 per cent of Scottish mums kept their pregnancy journey a secret

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The survey is part of the charity’s Mother’s Day campaign We See A Mum to highlight the different ways people become parents, the struggles faced by some and the complex range of emotions triggered by their experiences.

The charity launched the campaign in 2022 to recognise all mums, wherever they are on their pregnancy journey, and aims to encourage people to talk more openly about different paths to parenthood.

The poll also highlighted that:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YouGov

40 per cent of Scottish adults agreed that we should talk more about people’s different experiences of becoming a parent.

40 per cent of mums in Scotland find Mother’s Day too commercial.

11 per cent of Scottish mums in Scotland find the day difficult as there are too many expectations.

35 per cent of Scottish mums expressed happiness (35 per cent) when thinking about Mother's Day

52 per cent of mums in Scotland first felt like a parent when they held their baby in their arms and 9 per cent felt like a mum when they had a positive test pregnancy test.

Kath Abrahams, Tommy’s Chief Executive said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our poll suggests that sadly, many mums in Scotland find it difficult to share their journey to parenthood, even with their own mum. At the same time, many of those who took part said we should be able to talk more openly about experiences such as baby loss and difficulties conceiving.

“We See A Mum was created to capture different moments from different journeys, from the joyous to the devastating. Our message is that all mums should feel able to share their story and know they will be supported, whatever challenges and losses they have been through or are going through.

“Every experience should be recognised, and every mum celebrated and supported, from the moment they feel like a parent. For some, that’s when they hold their baby in their arms. For others, it’s when they see a positive pregnancy test.

“Whenever it happens, no mum should have to hide that precious moment. At Tommy’s, we see a mum, and we’re here to support you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad