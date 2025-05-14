New mural unveiled in Markinch church on the Fife Pilgrim Way

Artist Donna Forrester alongside the mural depicting what was once the view from inside the church looking through the great western arch towards the early 12th century tower. (Pic: contributed)

A new attraction along the Fife Pilgrim Way has been unveiled in Markinch.

A new mural in St Drostan’s Church depicts the view from inside the church looking through the great western arch towards the early 12th century tower.

The mural shows what we would have seen around 900 years ago when the stonemasons downed tools and the job of decoration was about to begin.

The work is based upon detailed archaeological research carried out over the past few years.

Donna Forrester, an artist from Glenrothes, working on the new mural in St Drostan's Church.

The massive arch still exists, although it is hidden under the 19th century plaster work and suffered damage as the building was altered several times between the Reformation and the Victorian period.

The mural has been created by Glenrothes artist Donna Forrester.

Bruce Manson, who has been leading the project with community support from members of Markinch Heritage Group and St Drostan’s Church, explained: “The motif on the carved frieze is based upon actual pieces that survived the renovations and our knowledge of the tower before the insertion of a door in the 18th century. Several architectural historians have advised in its reconstruction.

"It will help tour guides explain the changes that have taken place to what may well be Scotland’s oldest continuously used building, one that has given constant service to the community since its founding around 1125.

The cross carved into the keystone of the arch. (Pic: contributed)

"Visitors will also be taken upstairs to view the top of the arch which has been opened up and where they can have access to the cross carved into the keystone. This unusual feature has been incorporated into the Pilgrim Way logo.

"The upstairs balcony also gives us a view of a hidden doorway into a secure loft space. This is believed to have provided a refuge for the MacDuff earls of Fife when major trials were taking place on the nearby moot hill of Dalginch. This “hill of decision-making” appears in early legal manuscripts as one of Scotland’s seven centres of justice and justifies Markinch’s claim to be the ancient capital of Fife.

“The great Gaelic earls Constantine and Gillemichael probably both had a hand in building and dedicating the church. They were Fife’s first recorded earls and were probably both appointed Justiciars of Scotland north of the Forth by David I.

"The magnificent Norman style tower reflects their status as premier earls of Scotland.

"Their grandsons, alongside the Bishop of St Andrews, gifted the church to the Priory of St Andrews around 1165 and the building gradually ceased to have a defensive function for the MacDuff family. The old Pictish name of St Drostan’s survived even after it had been rededicated to St John the Baptist in the 13th century.”

Visitors to the church are always welcome between 10.30am and 4.30pm with group and individual bookings also able to be organised in advance. To make a booking email [email protected]