When the doors to the venue re-open this summer, it will have a new(ish) name to reflect its transformation to a cultural hub for the Kingdom.

The multi-million £, three-year project is in its final stages, with the theatre back in action in June ahead of its gala relaunch planned for September.

The Adam Smith Theatre will simply be known as ‘The Adam Smith’ - but with a tagline which captures the creativity that brings its spaces to life.

Work is almost complete on the three-year transformation of the Adam Smith Theatre

And that is where you come in.

A new poll has been launched find out which words should sit below the new name.

Three options have been pitched, but with the offer to pitch a fourth from a public survey.

Relevant: Adam Smith, the engagement project leading the name change, has come up with three possibilities: Kirkcaldy's Cultural Heart or Cultural Heart of Kirkcaldy or The Place for Inspiration.

The aim is to find a tagline that “best captures what the venue now offers.”

And that includes a fourth option which is open to all to suggest.

The new name marks the beginning of the countdown to the return of the venue after a three-year long closure.

The Adam Smith will be transformed from a traditional civic theatre to a space “where creative minds can collaborate, business people think ‘blue sky’, conference delegates get inspired, and café-goers relax.”

While the outside looks exactly the same has it had for a century and more, everything has changed, from the location of the cafe and box office, to the performance spaces, and a complete make-over for the main auditorium for a building that dates back to 1899.

Originally opened as the Adam Smith Halls - industrialist Andrew Carnegie performed the honours - it later became the Adam Smith Centre and then the Adam Smith Theatre.

The ‘centre’ handled appeared in 1972 to mark the celebrations of Smith’s 250th anniversary when a cast of economists and thinkers gathered for a symposium which debated such lofty issues as ‘Adam Smith as a Social Thinker’ and ‘Adam Smith and the Political Economy of Marxism’.

The changes made to the venue - and they were significant - saw it become a centre, before it blurred into the Adam Smith Theatre over the 1980s and 90s as the baton of management passed from Chris Potter to Sheila Thomson.

In a blog, Relevant wrote: “When changing circumstances have prompted a rethink of what we might call it, a change of name has been waiting in the wings.

But through its many guises, one thing has stayed constant: this much-loved venue has been fondly known by audiences throughout as simply ‘the Adam Smith’.

This latest chapter will build on this story with The Adam Smith, a name already very familiar to those who’ve nurtured it since its earliest days.

“Cultural hubs such as the Adam Smith are nothing without the people who enliven them. Throughout its many guises, the Adam Smith has remained a place of welcome, warmth and possibilities.

“And, like the great man from whom the building takes its name, open to new ideas and fresh creative impulses."

Both OnFife and Fife Council believe the time is right for a new change to herald a new era which begins in June with the 300th celebrations of Mr Smith and a host of big names including ITV’s political analyst Robin Peston, and renowned author Alexander McCall-Smith set to appear.

The summer months will then be spent moving staff back in and testing out all the changes before a gala show which is scheduled for early September.

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at OnFife, said: "We're about to start on an exciting new chapter in the story of the Adam Smith following the extensive investment in its redevelopment which transforms it from a theatre to a creative hub at the heart of Kirkcaldy. As such it is no longer sufficient to refer to it simply as a theatre.

"The venue is no novice to name change, having already changed its name twice, as it evolved to serve the local community.

"What is clear is that whether its halls, centre or theatre, people refer to it fondly as the Adam Smith so it's fitting that we're embracing that as we go forward."We’re looking forward to getting people involved in choosing the tagline that will go with the name and are hoping that there will be a good turnout on the online poll as part of the community engagement project Relevant: Adam Smith."

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council Spokesperson for Communities, added: "When the new venue returns it will be as a vibrant new creative hub inclusive of a design suite, cafe/bar and multi-purpose meeting room. Sitting at its heart will be the refurbished theatre.

"The range of services on offer transform it into a dynamic commercial and creative centre which will also be attractive for the meetings, incentives and conferences markets.

“Following discussions with the Kirkcaldy Area community manager and area convener, Councillor Ian Cameron, OnFife will be consulting with various stakeholders such as Adam Smith Advisory Group and Community Stakeholder Group, Love Oor Lang Toun, Adam Smith Global Foundation and Kirkcaldy West Community Council to get their views.

“Additionally, OnFife has also created a blog and is currently running a poll online at www.relevantfife.co.uk. It will look to gather feedback more directly from stakeholders and business groups on their preferred taglines at Kirkcaldy Galleries from Wednesday March 15.

