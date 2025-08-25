New name, new owner, new plans as popular Kirkcaldy eaterie looks ahead

A popular Kirkcaldy town centre restaurant has a new owner, a new name, and new plans going ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jock’s Grill House is now the House Of Fun, with Ross Lindsay, from the town’s Krafty Fine Drinks, at the helm, and previous owner, Ross Anderson, managing the venue. The name change takes effect this week with the wraps coming off the first menu created by new head chef, Jamie Anderson, new beer taps, and plans for more live music.

Ross Anderson has been at the helm of the High Street eaterie for two years after moving from his original base in Kirk Wynd, where it started out as Anderson’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have been speaking about going into business together for a few years and finally got the opportunity to do it. We talked a few months ago about taking over at Jock’s.”

Ross Anderson and Ross Lindsay at the new House Of Fun in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The relaunch will see the introduction of daily boozy brunches, a Mad Hatter’s afternoon tea every Thursday, new quiz nights and regular music nights.

Ross Lindsay explained: “We will be doing something different every night of the week - it won’t just the same as we have added so much more. Ross will be managing the venue with a new menu, and a new new cocktail list expanded to 27 drinks. We have also installed new taps and have the only Thistly Cross one in Fife outside of St Andrews.” Jock’s will also continue to host music nights after adding its name to the town centre’s venues in recent weeks, as well as house parties.

On its radar are open mic nights and acoustic sessions with Sundays earmarked for more gigs after the success it had hosting Fife based Xan Tyler recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Ross Lindsay: “ Xan was great - she was number four in the Scottish album charts, and her gig went really, really well. We also moved it form the Saturday to Sunday and it was the perfect chilled out evening, so ,moving forward, that is how we will operate.” The next gig - which is free to attend - is Chris Reeve on Saturday, August 30. Added Ross Lindsay: “There is a market for live music nights. For Xan, we have had people coming from east and west Fife, and some through from Edinburgh.”