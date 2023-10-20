Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care and Share Companionship are based out of Bennochy Church and provide support for those experiencing loneliness in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area. The charity was set up four years ago by Teresa Naylor but she has now decided the time is right to step aside and has handed over the reins to Brenna Nyznik who takes up the role as operations manager.

Canadian native Brenna said that it is an emotional motivation behind her decision to take on the role. She also explained the importance of combating isolation as one of the key drivers towards tackling physical and mental health issues.

She explained: “I always feel that when you make career choices you should move towards the things that make you cry”. What are the things that move your heart and I’ve always been really moved by and felt deeply affected when I see people who live in isolation and loneliness.

Teresa Naylor from Care and Share Companions with friend Linda Muirhead (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“There’s a lot of studies being done on it as one of the biggest contributors to illness, both physical and mental health. And it’s increasing”.

Teresa agrees. She explained that the charity allows the friends, as the charity refers to its service users, to feel valued by the interactions, and the feeling goes both ways.

She said: “They’re not asking for a whole lot of time. One whole hour can make such an impact. And it’s true when you come away, you have that warm and fuzzy feeling and you think ‘wow, that helped in some to make that person feel that they’re not alone, that they are valued’ because that’s the biggest thing about elderly people is that they feel invisible, that nobody sees them”.

Teresa set the charity up in 2019 but said that it was the right time to step aside as the charity looks to move to its next stage, although she will still volunteer, having built lasting relationships with the friends.

Care and Share Companionship seeks to combat social isolation in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding areas with its volunteers meeting with 'friends' (Pic: Care and Share Companionship)

She said: “I’ve always given time and energy to it but I feel like I’ve done what I can do. The foundation is there, the ethos is there. I can see that there is a need for development and moving forward and just filling in all the cracks.

“The main focus for me was supporting the older people that are in the community. We’ve been very, very fortunate because the group of volunteers that we have are just tremendous. They’ve all stepped up”.

With winter approaching there is expected to be a greater demand for the charity's service, which already has 14 companions on their waiting list, and Brenna said that isolation is likely to be greater than ever.

