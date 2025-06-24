New ‘outstanding contribution’ award unveiled at Kirkcaldy YMCA’s 139th AGM

One of Kirkcaldy’s longest established organisations has held its 139th annual general meeting.

Kirkcaldy YMCA welcomed members, staff, volunteers, partners, community members and young people to the meeting at its Gallatown hub where they heard about the youth and community work programmes delivered over the past year throughout the Lang Toun area. The meeting was also an opportunity to launch a new three-year strategic plan.

Fiona Sword, chief executive officer, said: “As we reflect on the past year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the incredible work Kirkcaldy YMCA has carried out over the past 12 months.

“The unwavering commitment from staff and volunteers has ensured that we continue to deliver high quality services and support to those in our community who need it most. Our new strategic plan outlines our commitment to enhancing community wellbeing, providing meaningful work opportunities, promoting sustainability and fostering a just world.

Robert Main with the Youth Volunteer Development Group. (Pic: Submitted)

At the close of the AGM, a special presentation of a new ‘outstanding contribution’ award was made to the Youth Volunteer Development Group. It was created in tribute to the late Bob Kilgour, who gave many years of commitment to Kirkcaldy YMCA. The award was made by Robert Main, honorary president.