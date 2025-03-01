New owner unveils new name and plans to relaunch former Kirkcaldy nightclub

A Kirkcaldy nightclub which closed its doors suddenly at the start of the year is set to re-open under new owners.

Society in Charlotte Street is to be renamed The Venue when it launches on Monday, March 3.

Ross Anderson, owner of the nearby Jock’s Bar & Grill restaurant, has taken over at the helm, backed by two silent investors.

He announced his plans in a Facebook post today, stating: “I have many grand plans to create this beautiful building and outdoor space into something magical that the whole town, all ages, can enjoy and on top of that I hope to attract visitors from all over Scotland to come and visit oor Lang Toun!

The doors and gates to the Charlotte Street venue are set to re-open under new owners (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“It’s a project I only ever dreamed of and now has become a reality thanks to a team of silent investors believing in my ideas, slightly terrified and extremely excited to share it with you all!”

Society was the last remaining nightclub in a town once famous for Jackie Os, Bentleys and Kitty’s. Run by Bryan Reid, it had operated for some nine years, although the venue has a long history and was previously Oscars, Caesars, and before that, The Old Worlde.

It blamed its closure on a number of factors including the current economic climate, the poor recovery post Covid of the hospitality sector in general, the cost of living crisis, a downturn of the late night small town economy, especially large nightclubs, and “the ever increasing unsustainable cost of utilities, rent, rates, repairs and associated property costs of such a large venue.”

It also highlighted what it said was a lack of government support for the sector in crisis, all “playing their part in the closure of yet another large venue.

Two months after shutting its doors, the landmark building is set to re-open.

According to Mr Anderson, The Venue will have a new restaurant named No.13 Charlotte Street and the beer garden will be named The Pit Masters Playground together with a VIP lounge.

The main club room will host live entertainment weekly from DJs, bands and shows to all day events. The restaurant will be a stylish bistro serving tapas, cocktails, wines and coffees, while the Pit Masters Playground promises “the timeless tradition of open-flame cooking” as well as an outdoor play space for youngsters.