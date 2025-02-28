New owners of Fife shopping centre look to extend hours for bars and restaurants to target evening trade

The opening hours at a major shopping centre in Fife could be extended as its new owners look to tap into the evening economy.

The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes is also looking at more outdoor public spaces for community use, and also addressing complaints about anti-social behaviour raised by local MSP, Jenny Gilruth.

Luxembourg-based Focus Estate Fund took control of the centre from Mar Pension Trustees Limited last April -its first venture into Scotland - and pledged to turn it into a “vibrant hub for residents, visitors, and tenants.” Richard Baker, MP for Glenrothes, is due to meet with the owners this week after asking constituents for their views on the centre - and getting almost 1000 responses.

In a Facebook update, he said: “The main ask was for demolition and redevelopment of the Co-op end, and a new anchor store, such as Primark, or The Range. Your replies also proved that consumer habits are changing and retail sites now need to offer more variety, including restaurants and entertainment.”

The Kingdom Centre got new owners in 2024 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A number of other concerns have also been raised by Ms Gilruth in her contact with the owners, Issues include the costs of renting units, opening times, and the lack of retail shops and community hub access.

She said the owners were assessing the matters and also looking to extend the centre’s opening hours to facilitate a variety of restaurant and bars, which will increase access to evening entertainment and boost nighttime economy.

Anti-social behaviour is also on their agenda.

“Focus Group has committed to tackling these issues and implementing measures to improve safety for all,” she said in her Facebook update..

The SNP politician added: “The Kingdom Shopping centre is a focal aspect of the town centre in Glenrothes, I am certain that this will be very welcome news for my constituents who have been anticipating much-needed development for the benefit of the local community. I look forward meeting again with the new management team in due course to follow up on their progress with these plans.”

Glenrothes Area Committee is also pushing to have the Albany Gate end of the centre - where the large former Co-Op shop has stood empty for many years - demolished for redevelopment.