New owners of Fife’s biggest shopping centre pledge to turn it into ‘vibrant hub’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new owners of Fife’s biggest shopping centre have pledged to turn it into a “vibrant hub for residents, visitors, and tenants” - and ultimately have it solar powered.

Luxembourg-based Focus Estate Fund has completed the purchase of the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes from Mar Pension Trustees Limited, marking its first venture in Scotland. The company, which operates in several countries including Poland, secured its first property in Europe with the recent acquisition of Island Green Retail Park Wrexham.

At 428,000 square feet, the Kingdom Centre is the largest in the Kingdom, and also acts as Glenrothes’ defacto town centre. Tenants include Boots, Home Bargains and WhSmith along with independents such as Jessop Jewellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxim Shkolnik, general partner of Focus Estate Fund, said the owners “recognised the significant potential” of the long-established shopping centre, and added: “As Glenrothes thrives, we are dedicated to enhancing the shopping centre in collaboration with local authorities, creating a vibrant hub for residents, visitors, and tenants alike.

The Kingdom Centre could become solar powered under plans revealed by its new owners (Pic: submitted)

“Our mission is to continuously improve and innovate, establishing it as the premier destination for shopping, leisure, and community engagement. In line with our commitment to sustainability, the integration of the Kingdom Shopping Centre into our portfolio marks the beginning of a transformative journey.”

He also said the company was committed to transitioning all its shopping centres to solar-powered facilities.Gordon Mole, head of business and employability at Fife Council, said the local authority would work closely with the new owners to ensure the centre “aligns with investments made in the town centre and at Riverside Park, creating a destination for residents and visitors, and supporting the drive for continued regeneration and addressing Fife’s climate emergency.”

Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes, has also written to Focus Estate Fund asking for an early meeting to understand in details its plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is a fund which specialises in buying “non-prime retail properties in Western and Central Europe” and has a team of investment professionals based in Poland, Czech Republic, Ukraine.

Ms Gilruth said: “The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes is at the very heart of the community and, with new owners, there is a real opportunity here to breathe life back into the centre and bring a welcome boost to the local economy.