New parking rules to come into effect across Kirkcaldy town centre

Plans to change the parking rules at several locations across Kirkcaldy have been approved.

Kirkcaldy area committee made the move to “try and bring together some consistency” across the town centre.

They came after a walkabout around the town last May by local councillors together with transport officers to take a fresh look at existing rules.

Motorists are set to get more time on the Esplanade from Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre to the High Street with the maximum being raised from two to three hours. The contentious issue of ticketing anyone who used the long-abandoned taxi rank in Hunter Street has also been addressed. The rank is going, and will be replaced by metered parking with a two-hour maximum stay.

The former taxi rank at Hunter Street will be removed (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The taxi associations has also asked for a stance at the top of Hunter Street near the bus station along with a 10-minute pick up and drop-off zone.

Parking times from Deas Wharf to the Harbour Bar have been standardised with a two-hour limit, The loading bay outside The Exchequer pub will be cut by half, and the unused taxi rank outside Morrisons will become free parking.

A report to the committee said some of the existing rules were “outdated” and changes could be made to make better use of the spaces to “encourage people to enjoy the town centre facilities for longer.”

Councillor Blair Allan (SNP for Kirkcaldy Central) was happy to temporarily support these proposals, but suggested that councillors also review the parking situation for leisure centre users at a later date.

“I think we need to support the fitness and wellbeing of our citizens in this regard and examine options to change this,” he said.

He recognised that suspending the pay and display system would create problems around turnover at the leisure centre parking lot, but he suggested other alternatives might be available.

“My specific ask is that we request an appraisal of options to make parking free for leisure centre users – albeit accepting [these changes] as a temporary measure,” he said.

Councillor Julie MacDougall (Independent for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) added: “It is an issue with parking for leisure users. I think with the particular climate we’re in as well, it would be a good idea to explore it further.”

At the same meeting, during a debate about the area roads programme for the upcoming year, Councillor Carol Lindsay (SNP for Kirkcaldy North) made multiple recommendations “not to change the budget, but to demand better use of it”.

“The roads in Kirkcaldy are not getting better and residents are frustrated,” she said. “Potholes keep reappearing, temporary fixes don’t last, and too many roads remain in a poor state. The Administration needs to work smarter with the budget they have because what they’re doing right now isn’t delivering for the people of Kirkcaldy.”

She added: “It’s not about asking for money, it’s about making sure every pound is spent wisely.”

Cllr Lindsay wanted to see the administration shift away from “expensive, short term patchwork” and towards long-term, planned road resurfacing “that actually improves our roads”.

She claimed Fife also needs a “fairer distribution" system so that all communities – both urban and rural – benefit equally.

She also recommended that Fife Council aligns its roads maintenance programme with sustainable objectives, using climate resilient material and ensuring investment in walkways, cycleways, and public transport infrastructure.

Council Leader David Ross (Labour) immediately questioned the competence of Cllr Lindsay’s recommendations.

“It strikes me that a lot of these are outwith the responsibility of the area committee and would lie with another strategic committee – probably the Cabinet – because they’re dealing with Fife wide issues, not just issues that fall to the area committee,” he said.

After a short adjournment, committee convener Ian Cameron (Labour) confirmed: “They’re actually not for this area committee, they are for another committee,” he said.

Cllr Cameron said Cllr Lindsay would have to raise them at a different committee.