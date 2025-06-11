New pastor for Fife Pilgrim Way sets out key ambitions

A new pastor has been appointed to work with people walking and cycling the Fife Pilgrim Way.

Rev Simon Hessett will take up his part-time position on July 21, and is looking forward to working with ecumenical partners to encourage greater use of the 64-mile route, and those people seeking to find God in new ways.

The scenic, historic trail is divided into seven sections and winds from Culross or North Queensferry to St Andrews, one of the main pilgrimage destinations in Medieval Europe as people gathered to be near the bones of St Andrew, one of Jesus' disciples. Pilgrims were also drawn to Dunfermline to visit St Margaret's shrine within the Abbey.

The Fife Pilgrim Way pastor is an ecumenical appointment.

Rev Simon Hessett will take up his part-time position as Fife Pilgrim Way pastor in July (Pic: Submitted)

Simon, a Church of Scotland minister, brings professional experience in the field of information technology prior to entering ministry training in 2023 and becoming assistant minister at Holy Rude Viewfield Parish Church in Stirling.

A keen walker, he organised weekly walks with an ecclesiastical theme while at university, and since then has completed six of Scotland's long-distance routes, including several now recognised as Scottish Pilgrim Ways.

Simon said: "This job offers an excellent opportunity to bring together my faith and my love of walking with my organisational, planning and IT capabilities, to further raise the profile of the Fife Pilgrim Way and to develop partnerships to improve the accessibility of the route to all who may wish to walk it."

Rev Canon Kenny Rathband, convenor of the Fife Pilgrim Way Pastorate Steering Group, said: "We are delighted to have appointed Simon from a strong field of applicants.

"We look forward to working with him in developing the ecumenical work of the Pastorate, including engaging with church congregations and local groups who we want to see enjoying and using this outdoor pilgrimage resource for spiritual renewal."

Rev Alec Shuttleworth, Clerk to Fife Presbytery, said: "The Pilgrim path brings together so many things. It passes through historic cities and towns with ancient places of worship, as well as modern estates and new towns.

"It moves from the coal fields of the south and west of Fife to the rich farmlands of the north and east. It follows gentle streams and rugged hillsides, at one moment on remote paths, at another beside a busy motorway.

"To walk the pilgrim path is to experience that unique diversity of culture, history, economy and attitude that is Fife."

Rev Jane Barron, minister of Ceres, Kemback and Springfield Church, said: "Our Pilgrim Pastor will be the new voice calling attention to the life blessing, mind-opening Fife Pilgrim Way.

"Calling the curious, the mildly interested, historians and teachers, children and walk-starved dogs. Calling all hikers, fresh air geeks and soul savers, come join a group or walk a solitary mile.

A commissioning service for Simon's induction into the Pastorate is scheduled to take place at St Andrews Episcopal Church in St Andrews on August 21.

Following the service, a new Memorandum of Agreement will be signed by the Pastorate stakeholders. They include Fife Presbytery, the Abbey Church of Dunfermline, the Scottish Episcopal Church Diocese of St Andrews, Dunkeld and Dunblane, the Parishes of Ceres, Kemback and Springfield, and Auchterderran Kinglassie and the Scottish Pilgrim Routes Forum SCIO and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.