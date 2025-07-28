New ‘pay it forward’ initiative as Kirkcaldy store unveils 'Kindness Chain’

A new kindness chain has launched at a Kirkcaldy convenience store.

The ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative at Greens in St Clair Street operate around a notice-board with tokens which customers can buy for others to use who may be struggling with their grocery bills.

Together it has created a ‘kindness chain;’ which has had a very positive reaction from shoppers.

The scheme, designed to support individuals in the local community who may be facing financial challenge, allows customers to donate £1.50 at the till, which is converted into a ‘Kindness Token’ which is displayed on a board in-store.

The Kindness Chain was launched last week at Greens' Kirkcaldy store (Pic: Submitted)

Anyone in need can discreetly take a token and use it at the checkout for £1.50 off their shopping, with no questions asked.

Harris Aslam, managing director at Greens Retail, said: “We know that even a small gesture can make a big difference, and the Kindness Chain is all about neighbours helping neighbours. It’s local people supporting each other, and we’re proud to do our part in facilitating that.”

The tokens can be claimed against most groceries, excluding alcohol and cigarettes, ensuring meaningful support when it’s needed most.

The initiative is now live across participating Greens stores, with Kirkcaldy leading the way thanks to strong support from the community. Staff have also been trained to handle redemptions with sensitivity and discretion.

Lisa Thomson, assistant manager at the St Clair Street store, said: “We launched the Kindness Chain last week - it is an amazing thing to do. We have had a few customers ask about the scheme - it has had a very positive response. We do a lot for the community and care homes, so to see it first hand in the store is really good.”

The Kindness Chain is part of Greens Retail’s wider commitment to community support, following its sponsorship of local events, charitable donations, and sourcing from local suppliers.

“It's a really simple system,” added Caroline Cunningham, area manager. “The tokens can discount someone’s daily shop, or help buy them a treat that they wouldn’t normally allow themselves. We’ve donated the first lot of Kindess Tokens ourselves to kick things off, and we’re blown away by the response from the community so far.”