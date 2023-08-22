New permanent location found for Post Office in Fife town: this is when it opens
Anstruther Post Office will be located at A&A Stores, 24 High Street East, from Tuesday, September 26.
A temporary mobile post office has been operating from the car park on Shore Street - opposite the previous branch location - since last August. This part-time service has been operated by the Kennoway Postmaster three lunchtime visits per week. This service will end on Monday, September 25 at 1.45pm.
The mobile service was a temporary arrangement until the Post Office found a permanent location.
The new premises have a wide door and a small step at the entrance, but work will be carried out to level out the step.
Post Office Network Provision Lead, Brian Turnbull, said: “We are pleased to soon be able to restore permanent Post Office service to Anstruther on a daily basis. We want to also thank the Postmaster for Kennoway for operating a Mobile Post Office in Anstruther three times a week, which has allowed us to maintain service to this community.”
Feedback on the new plan can be given until September 19. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 114844.