New permanent location found for Post Office in Fife town: this is when it opens

Anstruther Post Office will be located at A&A Stores, 24 High Street East, from Tuesday, September 26.

A temporary mobile post office has been operating from the car park on Shore Street - opposite the previous branch location - since last August. This part-time service has been operated by the Kennoway Postmaster three lunchtime visits per week. This service will end on Monday, September 25 at 1.45pm.

The mobile service was a temporary arrangement until the Post Office found a permanent location.

The Post Office has confirmed a new permanent base (Pic:Submitted)

The new premises have a wide door and a small step at the entrance, but work will be carried out to level out the step.

Post Office Network Provision Lead, Brian Turnbull, said: “We are pleased to soon be able to restore permanent Post Office service to Anstruther on a daily basis. We want to also thank the Postmaster for Kennoway for operating a Mobile Post Office in Anstruther three times a week, which has allowed us to maintain service to this community.”