New plans for former Argos store look to transform Cupar town centre

A feasibility study is being launched into an initiative that, if successful, will “transform the centre of Cupar”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cupar Food Station is a project that has evolved over more than two years, including multiple partners and stakeholders and, if successful, is set to repurpose the former Argos store on the town’s Ferguson Square.

The study – being driven by Cupar Development Trust – will look at the viability of the project that has “food in the community at its heart”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Argos store has been vacant since the retailer closed many of its outlets across the country in 2020 – and in Cupar’s case it’s left a 20,000 square foot hole in the town centre.

Tony Miklinski, chair of Cupar Development Trust, and Steve Blake, manager of Cupar Food Bank, outside the old Argos store which it is hoped can be turned into the Cupar Food Station.

Now, the development trust are looking at the possibility of bringing the empty store back into use.

Tony Miklinski, chair of the trust, explained: “The spark of the idea was ignited by CuparNow.

“In the countdown to Christmas 2022, they spearheaded a community programme to highlight free ‘warm spaces’ – primarily benefiting elderly residents who faced spiralling energy and food costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In their research, they met with organisations involved in the support of some of our area’s most vulnerable people, including the Cupar Food Bank who are in desperate need of a new home.”

Since then momentum has grown with more community partners and stakeholders collaborating over the opportunity, including local businesses, healthcare practitioners and charities.

The site’s owners have also expressed their support for the trust’s ambitious plans.

The trust has successfully secured more than 50 per cent of the funding for the feasibility study including a contribution from the Fife Rural Development Fund, and they are confident the remaining funding can be found to allow the study, which is expected to take three months, to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony continued: “Cupar is an historic market town, built on farming and food – and is blessed to be in an area surrounded by a wealth of award-winning producers and suppliers.

"The concept of The Food Station is to have food and drink at the very heart of the town, showcasing provenance at the same time as enabling support for those most in need.”

The project would include the relocation and expansion of the town’s foodbank with manager Steve Blake being involved in discussion from the start.

He said: “It is little known that we provide emergency support for vulnerable people across the whole of north east Fife – from Newburgh to Crail – and that more than 30 agencies refer people to us for that help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The dilapidated state of our current building, combined with the restrictive layout, means we are at a critical point.

"We know that the needs and services provided by our food bank will evolve and we want to ensure that we are able to manage an operation that is flexible and integrated enough to meet any and all demands going forward and we sincerely believe that the Cupar Food Station will provide an excellent environment to help us deliver these needs.”

The “commercial reality” of the Cupar Food Station will be the core focus for the trust in the upcoming study.

Tony explained: “We are a development trust and all that we do is with the town and district’s success in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our ambition is to create a unique, vibrant and engaging space where the very best producers can showcase and sell to the public and, if the plans work, for a network that supports homes with deliveries across north east Fife to sustain the same.”

The study will involve community engagement – with business, organisations and residents – and more information will be published by the trust in due course.