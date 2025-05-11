New plans for former Kirkcaldy restaurant building unoccupied for six years

A once thriving restaurant in Kirkcaldy is set to be converted into two flats.

The Waterfront at the harbour is the subject of a new planning application submitted to Fife Council for a change of use of the premises at 463 High Street. It has been submitted by Alannah Black, from Dunfermline, and will now go before councillors for a final decision.

The Waterfront was one of the town’s leading restaurants run by Tom Pratt, chef and lecturer at Fife College. It closed in 2019 before the pandemic, and it was rumoured that a new Indian restaurant was set to open after it was sold at auction last year, but the doors have remained closed, and the planning application outlines a very different future.

The paperwork outlines plans for two flats, external alterations including the erection of a single storey rear extension and installation of windows and doors, separating the property

The Waterfront Restaurant was part of Kirkcaldy dining scene for many years (Pics: Submitted)

A supporting statement said: “The property will once more be separated and will have two addresses with a two bedroomed flat being formed at 461 High Street including demolishing and rebuilding the flat roofed rear extension and a one bedroomed flat being formed at 463 High Street.

“The extension is completely uninsulated and will require to be shown as being completely insulated at building warrant submission stage. It is therefore simpler to remove and rebuild to assure full compliance with the technical standards can be met.

“By doing so and slightly reducing the size of the new extension will allow for the formation of a small private garden area to the rear of the extension.”

The applicant said: “Achieving consent to alter and change the use of the property will bring this tired vacant property back from what is no more than dereliction.”