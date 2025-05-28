Plans have been revealed to develop the gap site left behind after the demolition of The Postings Shopping Centre.

Housebuilder Cruden has unveiled proposals to build much-needed affordable homes to address the region’s housing emergency - and breathe new life into the town centre.

The site has sat empty site the shopping centre was demolished in 2022. It hit the headlines when it was put up for auction with a £1 price tag by its former owners Columbia Threadneedle in 2019.

It was bought by investor Tahir Ali at auction for just over £300,000 and re-branded the Kirkcaldy Centre in a bid to breathe new life into it, but didn’t survive beyond lockdown as the last tenants, Farmfoods and Lloyds Chemist moved out in the summer of 2011, leaving it as a shopping centre with no shops.

Demolition work at the Postings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The empty building became a target for vandals, resulting in so much damage that Mr Ali had to have one entrance bricked up.

Cruden’s new plans for the site include a mix of affordable housing tenures, including properties for those aged over 55. The development will comprise a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, including a series of colony houses. No definitive number of homes was given, but they will be owned by Kingdom Housing Association alongside Fife Council.

Cruden has now submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to the local authority - the first step in the planning process.

This signifies the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

The site of the former Postings Shopping Centre is set for a new lease of life (Pics: Submitted)

The proposals aim to regenerate a brownfield, derelict site, creating a new, affordable, residential-led hub at the heart of Kirkcaldy Town Centre that will improve and encourage greater connectivity through the site to the High Street.

Two public consultation events will take place at Kirkcaldy Galleries on June 18 and August 26, with the intention of a formal planning application being submitted in September/October.

Rory Stephens spokesperson for Cruden said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward these much-needed affordable homes to Kirkcaldy for Kingdom Housing Association. Regenerating this current brownfield site will bring vitality to the town centre, supporting local businesses and encouraging greater connectivity through the site to the High Street.

"Through the consultation process, we are looking forward to receiving input from the local community, who will play a key part in shaping our proposals.”

The development was also welcomed by Tricia Hill, development and sustainability director at Kingdom Housing Association, who added: “The new homes in Kirkcaldy will bring much-needed new affordable homes to the area in an accessible town centre location. We are looking forward to working with Cruden on this much-anticipated development, which will deliver homes for Kingdom and Fife Council, helping to address the current housing emergency.”