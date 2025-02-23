New plans unveiled for former town centre bank which has sat empty for seven years

A bank in a Fife town centre could be turned into a gym - if councillors approve new plans.

The former Clydesdale Bank building in Durie Street, Leven is the subject of a change of use planning application from Methil-based Fiona Livingstone Fitness. Advertisement consent is also sought for alterations to the external signage.

The building has sat empty since the bank closed its doors in 2017, and previous bids to attract retail to move in have proved unsuccessful.

The plan submitted to the local authority would see both the ground floor and smaller upper floor converted into a gymnasium with some alterations made to the internal layout. The gym will mainly be used for classes as well as weights sessions and personal training

A gym could breathe new life into the former Clydesdale Bank (Pic: Submitted)

The ground floor comprises a reception area at the entrance which leads directly into a large open former teller area. There is also a hallway leading to five small offices, a walk-in safe, the stairs to the upper floor and the rear access.

It is proposed that the hallway, small lobby and three offices will be merged with the large former teller area to create a large open gym space. Access to one office will be altered slightly and the walk-in safe used as storage. A second gym will be created upstairs by merging two offices.

The gym will mainly be used for classes as well as weights sessions and personal training and operate across seven days.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “This proposal to change the use of the property to a gymnasium will attract more people to the town centre as well as encouraging them to stay there for longer such as going to the gym before or after work.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.