New play park opens in Fife village

A community effort to create a new play park in Lundin Links has paid off – as children played on the new equipment for the first time last week.

Local school children gathered at the village’s common to officially open the new play park at Victoria Road.

It was officially opened by Euan MacDonald of Euan’s Guide, which provides reviews by disabled people about accessible places they can visit, giving them confidence and choice for getting out and about.

There is a wide range of equipment including a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, a nest swing, a flying fox, climbing units, spring mobiles, and swings. Sensory play equipment is also featured. There are seats and a bench for accompanying adults, plus two wheelchair-accessible picnic tables, so the whole family can spend time together in the park.

Feedback from children and locals during community consultations at the planning stage was important in shaping the final design.

Jan Kerr, trustee of the disability charity, Homelands Trust-Fife, said: “All children have the right to play, regardless of their ability. We wanted to make our village play park as inclusive as possible, so that able and disabled children could play together.

“Although it is a small, ‘neighbourhood park’, we think we have achieved a facility that will cater for all ages and abilities.”

Councillor Ken Caldwell, area convenor, added: “This new play park has been a real community effort and it’s great to see everyone’s hard work pay off.

“Enjoyment of Levenmouth’s green spaces for future generations is something we’ll continue supporting.”

The park has been made possible through the collaboration of Fife Council, Fife LEADER, Fife Charities Trust, the Victoria Road Playpark Development Group, and the local community.