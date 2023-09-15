New portal lets Fifers manage hospital appointments on their phones and laptops
and live on Freeview channel 276
NHS Fife has begun the launch of a new online portal, Patient Hub, which gives them information relating to their care at a click of a button. It is initially being rolled out for patients in pain management and vasectomy, and allows them to confirm, rebook or cancel their appointments. Anyone who has registered their mobile number with the health authority will automatically have access to the service. Full details are at www.nhsfife.org/patient-hub
Letters will still be sent to patients but as the system expands, NHS Fife aims to reduce the use of paper. They will be sent a text message with a link to follow and information on how to access the system. They will then answer security questions which will allow them to view their appointments.
Dr Christopher McKenna, medical director, said: “We are delighted to introduce Patient Hub which gives patients greater control of their appointments. The easy-to-use system allows patients to view their hospital appointments online and depending on their service or speciality they can rebook their appointment, confirm or cancel.
“Managing appointments is just the first step with Patient Hub, with the hope to provide patients with even more information via their online portal in the future.”
Patients without regular access to a smartphone, computer or tablet can still opt to be contacted by post.