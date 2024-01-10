New private GP clinic set to open in Kirkcaldy town centre
Skin Genius Private GP & Medical Aesthetics is moving into premises at 9A Hunter Street, opposite the TA headquarters. It is being run by Kirkcaldy-born Dr Heather McCallum who is based at Path Surgery in the town. The doors open on February 2.
“I work as an NHS GP and understand the massive pressures on surgeries and the frustration of patients accessing appointments,” she said. “I hope that offering private GP services will give patients an excellent alternative to their NHS GP; with access to longer appointments plus investigations, treatments, prescriptions and referrals.”
Dr McCallum has previously worked out of salons, but this is her launch in her own premises. Its service will cover everything from botox to arranging referrals for x-rays, ultrasounds and scans, as well as blood tests and swabs for a wide range of issues, and longer appointments.
“There is no private GP service locally,” said Dr McCallum. “ When I first completed medical school I did cosmetic surgery and then moved into general practice, but I always wanted to to back to something like that. With my children growing up I wanted to break things up and try new things. I looked at lots of different properties and opted for Hunter Street because it is off road with its own parking, and it feels more like a GP surgery, and has lots of space. We’re just finishing renovations to the building and completing inspections to make sure everything is in place.”