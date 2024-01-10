A new medical aesthetics clinic is set to open its doors in Kirkcaldy town centre - the first of its kind.

Skin Genius Private GP & Medical Aesthetics is moving into premises at 9A Hunter Street, opposite the TA headquarters. It is being run by Kirkcaldy-born Dr Heather McCallum who is based at Path Surgery in the town. The doors open on February 2.

“I work as an NHS GP and understand the massive pressures on surgeries and the frustration of patients accessing appointments,” she said. “I hope that offering private GP services will give patients an excellent alternative to their NHS GP; with access to longer appointments plus investigations, treatments, prescriptions and referrals.”

Dr McCallum has previously worked out of salons, but this is her launch in her own premises. Its service will cover everything from botox to arranging referrals for x-rays, ultrasounds and scans, as well as blood tests and swabs for a wide range of issues, and longer appointments.

Dr Heather McCallum is set to open the first private GP clinic in Kirkcaldy town centre (Pic: Submitted)