Scottish Sports Futures has kickstarted Shell Twilight Burntisland - free weekly indoor wellbeing sessions, running every Friday from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Burntisland Primary School.

The sessions, led by young, trained volunteers, feature physical activity based on multi-sports, as well as access to wellbeing and mental health advice and speakers.

Packed lunches from Kirkcaldy company, BWS Catering, are also provided.

Neal Herbert, regional manager (East Central), Scottish Sports Futures said, “We’ve had a great response to our first few sessions and are keen for any young person aged between 11 and 14 to come along.

“We specialise in delivering community-based youth work and physical activity programmes for children and young people across Scotland. We adopt a person-centred approach which allows us to connect with young people, build relationships and human connection with love, care and empathy.

“Our award-winning programmes provide a fun, safe and inclusive space for young people to be physically active and have proven to significantly help participants improve their confidence, wellbeing, as well as make new friends and develop skills.”

Shell Twilight is made possible by significant funding from Cashback for Communities, a Scottish Government programme which uses funds recovered from criminals to support young persons’ initiatives.

Craig Burnett, plant manager for the Shell Fife NGL Plant said; “Shell Twilight is making a real contribution to the lives of young people. It allows them to have fun and learn vital new skills – so helping open up more choices for them and allowing them to better shape their futures. It gives us huge pride to continue supporting this programme, which we know can make such a difference.”

Earlier this year, SSF commissioned Glasgow University to undertake research to understand the trends affecting young people in Scotland, the role of physical activity, and the impact Covid-19 and the lockdowns played in their lives.

It examined trends in Fife and poverty and food insecurity were the key challenges. A lack of access to safe public spaces presented a barrier to being active.