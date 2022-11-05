Her remarkable story as a prominent political activist and social justice campaigner will be celebrated in a new community hub in the very heart of the town where she grew up and married almost exactly a century ago.

If Adam Smith is the king of Kirkcaldy, then Kath Duncan is arguably our queen - one with a remarkable story to tell.

And that will sit at the heart of the proposed Kath Duncan Lighthouse which will occupy a building in Hill Street and be a vibrant place for all to use, from schools to artists to community groups.

A mural featuring Kath Duncan is set to be created in Kirkcaldy town centre

It aims to be the UK's first working class, social justice, civil rights archive and community hub.

And on its wall will be a mural which could easily speak to today as it captures the moment she led 30,000 people on a march from Deptford on the gas works on Old Kent Road, London, against high charges for the poor - only this one will feature the faces of local people chosen by the community.

An online appeal has been launched to raise the £5000 needed for the mural, while the people behind the project are bidding for significant lottery funding to transform the building.

Raymond Wooldford wrote Duncan’s biography after first encountering her legacy when he was writing a book about where he lives in Deptford to raise money for By We Care – the foodbank he founded. Now he wants to bring her back to the Lang Toun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kath Duncan addressing a protest

It was here she lived and married - she wed fellow teacher David Duncan at the Carlton Tea Rooms on Christmas Eve, 1923 - and she died here in 1954 after returning to live with her sister.

It’s what she did in those intervening decades that makes her stand out.

Duncan, a fiery five-foot-two redhead Fifer, was a political activist and a fierce campaigner for social justice. She was a communist who stood up for her community in London where she gave speeches, organised marches and was a fierce fighter for the poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She campaigned against slum landlords, poverty and low pay - issues which resonate just as clearly today.

And she did that despite her health suffering through spells in jail

Raymond said: “By having Kath in the centre of town, we hope that will mobilise artists to create an arts quarter

“Kirkcaldy has a vibe like Margate before the Turner Museum arrived. It is a really exciting town. There is neglect and austerity, but there is also so much potential here. To be part of it and its regeneration is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know Adam Smith. Now we get to know Kath Duncan. She resonates greatly with the people of Kirkcaldy.”

The lighthouse will celebrate and chronicle the working class history and inspire a new generation of community activism and engagement.

And it plans to use the most up to date technology - even turning local people into avatars to tell the story of Kath, and their own stories.

The archive will be a living community space allowing people to explore everything from Black History and LGBT History Month to International Women's Day, mental health. refugees, poverty through film, installations, exhibitions, book clubs, music, and debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be place that people can use for training, meetings, fundraising, and campaigns.

Added Raymond: “Greta Thunberg started her climate change campaign alone, and today her voice has global awareness and power.

"Kath's Light House will shine alight inspire, and empower whilst allowing people around the world to share and access the history and heritage archive which will also record and make films about events that are not as widely known as they should whilst recording the current social justice and civil rights campaigns of the present and collecting the protest songs that are increasing like so many heroes being lost.”

This month, scho9ols and community groups will start to work on the giant mural, and consultations will be held to decide who should feature on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could be Adam Smith 0r Gordon Brown, but it could equally be someone who works in the foodbank, or a teacher who has inspired generations, or a grandparent with a story and a place in history that needs retelling,” said Raymond.

From November until January, people can put forward nominates for inclusion on the mural which will be painted by artist Boudicca Collins and The University of Muralism together with local residents to create this striking work for all to enjoy as part of LGBT history month with the unveiling on March 8 which is International Women's Day.

There will also be a screening of Ray’s new new documentary about Kath.

The Kath Duncan Light House Project will be staffed and run by local residents and a trustee board made u of local community members invited from those helping and working to establish the high profile project which Raymond described as “a treasure in Kirkcaldy crown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome ideas and venues wanting to host public consultation, artwork workshops, and the screening and Q & A for the film.

“This is a unique project. It brings Kath Duncan home to Kirkcaldy not just as a symbol but living on through her work.

“We have been inspired by Kath in London, and we want that by bringing her back to Scotland.”

The project has created a Facebook page - search for Kath Duncan Light House Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad