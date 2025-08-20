Burntisland Links is to get a new splashpad.

Fife Council has confirmed plans to replace the existing facility with a brand-new wet play area.

It comes after Kirkcaldy area committee was presented with a petition last December with over 200 names in support of the move by Burntisland Primary School’s Parent Council which wanted to see the splashpad restored to the town’s Links.

The local authority has been working with Burntisland Community Council over the past year to make it happen as the current splash pad has reached the end of its safe operational life. The new facility will include a modern play area and a new plant room to support its operation.

How the splashpad could look at Burntisland Links (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of the Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “It’s often said that the council doesn’t listen – but in this case, it has. The community made its voice heard, and we’re pleased to now share the design for the new splash pad.”

The total cost of the project is £275,000, with funding coming from Fife Council, Fife Environment Trust, the Scottish Government, and a successful community crowdfunder.

The move was also welcomed by Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities, who added: “The new design reflects the community’s wish for a fun, inclusive space with maximum play value.

“We’re also exploring a new wheelchair-accessible roundabout elsewhere on the Links, as the current location doesn’t meet the space requirements for modern equipment.”

The new splash pad is expected to open in Spring 2026.