New £350,000 Community Chest to help support Fife’s unpaid carers

The ‘Community Chest for Fife Carers’ was launched this month with each of the region’s seven locality areas allocated £50,000.

In Fife there are over 35,000 unpaid carers who look after friends or family affected by illness, disability, mental health or addiction.

Community Chest for Fife Carers will fund projects set up by local groups or charities to create supportive places for these unpaid carers, develop their sense of belonging and improve their wellbeing.

The fund aims to support unpaid carers

The funding is available to any community group or charity based in Fife, who can apply for £1,000 up to £10,000 per project, for up to two years.

Projects and local initiatives that Community Chest might be used to fund include a local carers café, supper clubs, coffee mornings, warm venues; carers’ art and crafts clubs or projects; shared allotment or gardening projects; sports and fitness; cooking, reading and writing groups or book clubs as well as music and singing lessons, and theatre groups.

Fiona McKay, head of strategic planning, performance and commissioning, said: “We want this fund to be used so local charities and groups can help set up activities and clubs or initiatives to show support for their tireless work. Giving unpaid carers a chance to connect with others in a supportive place is invaluable and vital for their wellbeing.

