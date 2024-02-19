New £500,000 modern hub unveiled for St Andrews' A-listed 14th century harbour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to build a new 1.5-storey building for the A-listed harbour, the wider community and visitors.

St Andrews Harbour Trust – the organisation behind the bid that is responsible for the development, maintenance and promotion of the 14th-century landmark – wants to extend the footprint of the existing building, improve its cafe, and add what it describes as much needed office and meeting space.

For many decades, a portable cabin has housed the harbour café, with the ground annually leased by the existing tenant and café owner. The trust’s proposal is to create a fresh, modern look featuring a mix of wood cladding and render to complement the nautical surroundings, together with a zinc roof. With a deal in place with the existing café operator, the trust is now set to launch its public consultation.

St Andrews Harbour (Pic: Submitted)

Trust chairman Ken Sweeney said, “St Andrews Harbour is both a vibrant working harbour and a much-loved and valued part of the town’s landscape, attracting thousands of local residents and tourists to enjoy every year. Such an important historical and commercial asset is deserving of high-quality facilities, which will not only meet the practical needs and expectations of harbour users but the wider community.

“Having maintained and protected the harbour for over 125 years, every effort is being made to create proposals which are sensitive to the historic asset and its location within the wider conservation area. While the proposals will generate significant benefits for harbour users, visitors and the town as a whole, we are acutely aware of the sensitivities of the area and will strive to be as open and transparent throughout the process as possible.

"As a matter of respect and courtesy, our priority was always to engage with the existing tenant and café owner first, after which we will consult local residents, harbour users and, thereafter, the wider St Andrews public, including students.”

Construction of the building is likely to use structural insulated panels, which are lightweight, sustainable and capable of being erected in a short space of time. If approved by councillors, work could start in the off-season when the cafe is traditionally closed.

Plans for a major hub at St Andrews historic harbour were unveiled this week (Pics: Submitted)

The ground floor of the proposed replacement building would extend the existing footprint by 130 per cent. Overdue, dedicated, accessible marine facilities would also be available to the growing number of berth holders and owners of visiting vessels. The upstairs area would house an office and operational space for the St Andrews harbour master, providing sweeping views of the harbour and monitoring vessel movements.

The trust is seeking £500,000 funding through the Tay Cities Deal. Representing an investment of around £500,000, the application is a part of the Tay Adventures Project and has the support of Fife Council.