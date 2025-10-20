New £6.45million Kirkcaldy development  to replace children’s home

New residential properties are to built in Kirkcaldy to replace a children’s care home, and provide support for young people with additional needs.

Fife Council’s Cabinet Committee last week approved a £6.45 million investment to build the development on the Westmill site in the Lang Toun.

It will include a new four-bed bungalow to replace the existing Glenmar Children’s Home in Glenrothes, plus a seven-bed bungalow for young people with additional needs. There will also be three single-occupancy bungalows for children requiring individual accommodation. The new homes will support up to 12 children and young people and provide space for supporting staff.

The project brings together two previously separate phases into a single development.

Councillor David Ross, convener of the Cabinet committee, said: “This is a significant step forward in improving the quality of care and accommodation for some of our most vulnerable young people. These purpose-built homes will allow children to stay closer to their families and communities, while receiving the support they need in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2026, with completion by August 2027.

The project supports Fife Council’s wider aims to reduce reliance on external placements and improve outcomes for children living in care.

Glenmar cared for up to four children and young people with complex care needs and/or life limiting conditions. The single storey house has four single bedrooms for children and young people, who also have access to a living room, kitchen diner and bathroom.

In its most recent assessment in 2024, the Care Inspectorate said children and young people were safe and benefitted from warm, respectful and nurturing relationships with staff who knew them well.

They also experienced highly individualised routines and care, had suitable equipment for their needs and pleasant, comfortable rooms to relax in. It noted a lack of suitable storage compromised some communal spaces in the house.