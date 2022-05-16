New pump track in Fife on course for summer opening

The new facility in Kennoway has been partly paid for from the £10 million Levenmouth Reconnected Programme Fund.

Situated in the grounds of the Sandy Brae Community Centre, it is being built to competition standard and will not only provide a local facility which can be used by a wide range of organisations, but also a destination facility designed to attract people from miles around.

A pump track is essentially a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders "pumping" - i.e. generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedalling or pushing.

Early designs for a new Kennoway pump track have been unveiled.

Well-engineered pump tracks have unique features that allow children and adults of all skill levels to enjoy them at the same time, without fear of injury.

Gavin Harrower, who has been behind the plans, said the hope is to have a special launch event to mark the facility’s opening in a matter of weeks.

He added: “There’s been a lot of work over the last three years down the line so this will be something to be celebrated in terms of Kennoway and Levenmouth more generally.

“The idea was always there - it just seems to be that everything has aligned really well in the last few years.

“We’d managed to get cash through the Sports Facilities Fund from Scottish Cycling, and then just at that stage the announcement was made for the £10 million pot of cash from Levenmouth Reconnected.”

The rail link could also be key to bringing people to the track.

Added Mr Harrower: “This is a real destination for people and, with the right infrastructure, we can make sure there are active travel routes to the pump track.

“People can get off the train at Cameron Bridge or Leven, and there will be ways to get to the track.