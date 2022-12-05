It has been pulling together all the information on one website - our.fife.scot - ahead of a festive season which will hit many families struggling to pay bills.

The site contains information from a variety of community groups, national organisations and other government bodies.

It can be searched by topic, for example food or health, or you can search by area and see what’s available right on your doorstep. There’s also an interactive map where you can click to highlight the resources in your area whether that’s community job clubs, warm spaces venues, or places where you can get help with food such as community pantries, community fridges, foodbanks, community cafes and many more.

Picture Michael Gillen

There is also help available for those who are not eligible for any benefits. Some of the support which is offered is universal, meaning anyone can get it, such as; free bus travel for under 21s, Café Inc lunch clubs, community fridges /pantries, free period products, money advice, mortgage support, advice on fuel and energy costs.

Councillor David Ross, council leader, said: “We have been working with our community partners to make sure every Fifer has​ ​easy access to coordinated, practical information and support, ​​that helps reduce the impact of rising costs.​​

“The OurFife community website brings all that information together in one place, and it’s easy to find what you’re looking for.

“While on the site, you can try the Fife benefit checker and see if you are getting everything you are entitled to. We know that there’s millions of pounds in benefits which go unclaimed every year.”

