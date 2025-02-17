New rapid chargers to be added to EV bays in Fife car park

Plans to create 10 new EV charging bays in Leven were given the go-ahead this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zest Eco, a Leeds based charging point operator, asked Fife Council for a Certificate of Lawfulness to install five new rapid chargers in part of the Durie Street public car park to serve ten EV charging bays.

The site is already used as a paid 24 hour public car park, and Zest Eco wants to upgrade part of the parking lot to accommodate electric vehicles. The car park currently has about 27 spaces and sits next door to the Lidl Supermarket on School Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zest Eco would like to see part of the parking area converted into parking and charging bays for electric vehicles. The certificate of lawfulness plans were officially given the go ahead by planners this week.

Fife's EV charging network is set to grow again (Pic: Pixabay)

The company funds and operates EV charging solutions for local authorities, brands and destinations, and the company website claims its one of the “ fastest growing electric vehicle (EV) charge point operators”.

“Our mission is to make the shift to EV a realistic option for all, by delivering a reliable charging experience that prioritises clean air and net zero goals,” the website said.