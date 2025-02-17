New rapid chargers to be added to EV bays in Fife car park
Zest Eco, a Leeds based charging point operator, asked Fife Council for a Certificate of Lawfulness to install five new rapid chargers in part of the Durie Street public car park to serve ten EV charging bays.
The site is already used as a paid 24 hour public car park, and Zest Eco wants to upgrade part of the parking lot to accommodate electric vehicles. The car park currently has about 27 spaces and sits next door to the Lidl Supermarket on School Lane.
Zest Eco would like to see part of the parking area converted into parking and charging bays for electric vehicles. The certificate of lawfulness plans were officially given the go ahead by planners this week.
The company funds and operates EV charging solutions for local authorities, brands and destinations, and the company website claims its one of the “ fastest growing electric vehicle (EV) charge point operators”.
“Our mission is to make the shift to EV a realistic option for all, by delivering a reliable charging experience that prioritises clean air and net zero goals,” the website said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.