New re-use initiative launches as energy support group secures key funding

An energy adviser in Glenrothes has been handed a major funding boost which will enable it to continue its work into next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenrothes Area Committee has awarded £18,982 to St Andrews Environmental Network, extending fuel poverty support for residents in the area until March 2026 and launching a new pilot reuse initiative - Reuse Rothes.

The multi-agency Glenrothes Against Poverty (GAP) group has identified ongoing needs in the area for fuel support and access to essential household goods. According to the Fuel Poverty Composite Index report for Glenrothes, seven of Fife’s top 12 areas most at risk of fuel poverty are in the former new town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Beare, committee convener, said: “Since November 2023, 336 households have been supported by St Andrew Environmental Network’s Glenrothes-based energy advisor. This funding means this will continue until March 2026. It also means that essential household packs, under the Reuse Rothes initiative, will be provided to households who need them over the winter months when demand is at its highest.”

Karin, who is the dedicated Energy Advisor in Glenrothes and Anne, who covers Glenrothes and North East Fife under Cosy Kingdom.(Pic: Fife Council)

The Reuse Rothes pilot, supported by several organisations, will offer personalised saving guidance, home assessments, help with grants and energy discounts and referrals for money advice or appliance repairs. By reusing working products and goods, the initiative will also help reduce landfill waste – tackling poverty and climate action together.