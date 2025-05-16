New recruitment drive in Fife to recruit more childminders

A new recruitment drive to train and support more childminders has been launched in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Childminding Association is leading the initiative which is backed by a host of local authorities, including Fife Council.

The Programme for Scotland’s Childminding Future (PSCF) aims to create new sustainable childminding businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A package of support is available to help get started, with a minimum £750 start-up grant, unique package of childminding-specific training and one-to-one support from a dedicated Workforce Officer who helps support candidates at every stage of their journey.

A new recruitment drive to train and support more childminders has been launched in Fife (Pic: Icsilviu/Pixabay)

No previous childcare experience is required to become a childminder, but you should be passionate about working with children.Childminders are self-employed business owners who come from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds, and they often switch to a career in professional childminding to enable them to combine caring for their own children, whilst running their own business from home and earning an income.

Working with Fife Council, the PSCF helps support economic and community development through the creation of new childminding jobs and much-needed childcare spaces for families - vital in enabling parents and carers to work and contribute to the local economy.

Graeme McAlister, chief executive, Scottish Childminding Association, said: “Childminding is a vital community asset providing local flexible childcare and family support which is so important in remote and rural communities. The Programme for Scotland’s Childminding Future is an important step towards addressing the urgent demand for high-quality childcare from parents and carers and recruiting childminders in areas where they are most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic opportunity for those living in these areas to access a wealth of support in setting up their own sustainable childminding business and to undertake a rewarding new career.”

Councillor Cara Hilton, Fife Council’s spokesperson for education, added: “Childminders play a vital role in supporting children’s early development and offering flexible, high-quality care that fits around family life.

“We are proud to support our childminders and would encourage anyone who has a passion for working with children to consider this rewarding career. With guidance and training available, there’s never been a better time to take the first step into childminding.”

Visit www.childminding.org/getstarted for more information.