Bruce Taverns’ owned Eighty Five bar in High Street, Leslie,is being taken over by Kashiram Bhandari, a local entrepreneur who owns several other restaurants and properties in the area.

After striking an agreement with specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, he is set to turn it into an Indian-Nepalese restaurant. The property is currently undergoing an extensive renovation, and will soon reopen as the new venue.

Scott Piatkowski from Bruce Taverns said:, “It is great to have a local entrepreneur, Mr Bhandari working with us. I would like to wish him all the best with his future venture at Eighty Five Bar and I’m confident that he will bring something new to the local area.”

The bar is set to become a new restaurant (Pic: Submitted)

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale, added “I am delighted to have secured Mr Bhandari as the new tenant for Bruce Taverns.