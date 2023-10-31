New restaurant plan for former Fife pub after refurbishment completed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bruce Taverns’ owned Eighty Five bar in High Street, Leslie,is being taken over by Kashiram Bhandari, a local entrepreneur who owns several other restaurants and properties in the area.
After striking an agreement with specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, he is set to turn it into an Indian-Nepalese restaurant. The property is currently undergoing an extensive renovation, and will soon reopen as the new venue.
Scott Piatkowski from Bruce Taverns said:, “It is great to have a local entrepreneur, Mr Bhandari working with us. I would like to wish him all the best with his future venture at Eighty Five Bar and I’m confident that he will bring something new to the local area.”
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale, added “I am delighted to have secured Mr Bhandari as the new tenant for Bruce Taverns.
“The transaction was completed swiftly and efficiently on both sides within a six-week period. I would like to thank all parties for their time and effort to complete within the short timeframe. Leasehold sales within the Scottish hospitality sector still prove to be a strong proposition for operators and investors.”